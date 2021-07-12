Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Public Input Requested On Long-Range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Mountain National Park staff are seeking the public's engagement and input on the park's long-range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy. "We are eager to continue engaging with our stakeholders and connect with park visitors from near and far, to help identify shared values, clarify key issues, and begin to develop potential management strategies to help the park prepare for our long-term day use strategy" said Park Superintendent, Darla Sidles. "We hope to hear from current park visitors as well as those who have told us they no longer visit Rocky Mountain National Park because of crowding and congestion." Public comments are invited for sixty days which began on May 21 through July 19, 2021.

