Schaake Named PING Honorable Mention All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s golf senior, Alex Schaake, earned PING Honorable Mention All-American honors on Monday. Schaake led Iowa this season with three top-five finishes, including an individual championship at the Hawkeye Invitational in April where the Hawkeye veteran carded a 204 (12) to match the third lowest 54-hole score in school history. Schaake led the team in scoring average (71.9) and rounds at or below par (12) while posting three of Iowa’s lowest 18-hole scores on the year.hawkeyesports.com
