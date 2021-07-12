Cancel
Schaake Named PING Honorable Mention All-American

hawkeyesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s golf senior, Alex Schaake, earned PING Honorable Mention All-American honors on Monday. Schaake led Iowa this season with three top-five finishes, including an individual championship at the Hawkeye Invitational in April where the Hawkeye veteran carded a 204 (12) to match the third lowest 54-hole score in school history. Schaake led the team in scoring average (71.9) and rounds at or below par (12) while posting three of Iowa’s lowest 18-hole scores on the year.

hawkeyesports.com

