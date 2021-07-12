SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Ender Lilies’ and ‘The Silver Case 2425’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

It never ceases to amaze me how the App Store has formed such a rich history in such a short amount of time. I’m not just talking about the many great games that have been released over the years, but also the many, many games that have been announced only to just sort of… vanish. One such game is the action adventure Baldo from Italian developer Naps Team who you probably know from the PlayStation 1 era brawler Gekido and its Game Boy Advance follow-up Kintaro’s Revenge, or even from Maria the Witch which once upon a time was available for mobile. Well, way back in November of 2016 Naps originally announced Baldo in our forums as a “truly Zelda style adventure" and in the spring the following year we posted about it officially after they emailed us some new details and a bunch of new screen shots.