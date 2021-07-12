Cancel
Albany, GA

Dougherty Commission wants answers on personal care home

By Alan Mauldin
The Albany Herald
 17 days ago
ALBANY — A report on a personal care home that has drawn complaints seemed to provide more questions than answers for the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.

Commissioners heard that the business, owned by an Illinois company that also has another care home in the county, has operated since at least 2018 apparently without securing a business license.

It also is located less than 1,000 feet from another group home, which is a violation of regulations, Albany-Dougherty County Planning Services Director Paul Forgey said.

“It is my understanding there is another one less than 1,000 feet away,” he said.

The revelations led commissioners to question whether the business has received proper fire inspections and whether the owners have been paying business taxes.

“We don’t have a sort of universal view of how many of these businesses we have in the community that don’t have a business license,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “It seems to me that is something that should be looked at.

“That this could have been going on for three years and not subject to any scrutiny, it’s maddening.”

During the work session, commissioners tasked the Planning office, Albany License and Business Support Department and County Attorney Spencer Lee with helping sort out the questions.

The city provides code enforcement in unincorporated Dougherty County under a contract with the county.

“I’m curious how the Marshal’s office is going to sort this out,” Cohilas said. “They (businesses) receive money and don’t have a business license? That infuriates me. It also impacts tax collections. They’re not being checked by the fire department.”

The home was brought to the commission’s attention in February and again last month by Paul Murray, who lives next to the business.

In June, Murray told commissioners that there were multiple cars parked on the street, with one nearly blocking his driveway, during an apparent training session for employees from other locations.

Murray told commissioners earlier that residents have in the past “escaped” from the home for adults with behavioral health issues and wandered around the neighborhood.

“Because they have not submitted a parking plan that we have approved, there is no (standard) we can hold them to,” Commissioner Russell Gray said.

Last year the commission approved an ordinance for personal care homes that allows up to four residents in such facilities.

Based on the information received on Monday, Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested revisiting the ordinance and putting some “teeth” in it.

“At the next meeting, I want to know how this story ends, what decisions were made, if they are capable of operations (with a) proper parking plan, fire department inspections,” Jones said.

“Short answer is, I don’t know if they’re going to get shut down or not, but there is a mechanism to make sure they’re operating within guidelines.”

