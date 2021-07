In one of the most anticipated Fintech initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year, Robinhood debuted on the Nasdaq today under the ticker “HOOD” in an offering priced at $38 a share. The share price came in at the low-end of the anticipated range. During the day, Robinhood traded as high as $40.22/share in the early minutes of trading but trended lower the rest of the day closing at just under $35/share. Robinhood raised around $2 billion with some existing shareholders cashing in a small portion of their equity.