How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ for free online

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Beast Must Die TV show stars Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Douggie McMeekin, Mia Tomlinson, Barney Sayburn, and Billy Howle. After learning that the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up Rattery’s involvement in the incident.