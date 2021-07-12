Cancel
How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ for free online

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight at 10/9c, tune in to watch the premiere of AMC’s latest thrilling series, The Beast Must Die. This suspenseful drama follows a grieving mother on her quest to avenge her son—searching for the culprit of a hit and run that resulted in the death of her six-year-old. “After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son has been dropped, Frances takes matters into her own hands.” says AMC.

Cush Jumbo
Jared Harris
#Amc#The Beast Must Die#Hit And Run#Amc
