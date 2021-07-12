Everything Old Is New Again With the Escape N1
Tiny home builder Dan George Dobrowolski has worked with architect Kelly Davis to produce some of the loveliest units on the market, including a design Treehugger editorial director Melissa Breyer called one of the top 10 tiny homes of the decade. Now, he has introduced a new unit, the Escape N1, with a design that alludes to the famous Case Study Houses built between 1945 and 1966. There is a lot of history wrapped up in this longer, wider unit—both in its dimensions and its aesthetics. What's old (meaning mid-century) is new again.www.treehugger.com
