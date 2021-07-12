Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Everything Old Is New Again With the Escape N1

By 20,000 Articles on Everything Green
Tree Hugger
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny home builder Dan George Dobrowolski has worked with architect Kelly Davis to produce some of the loveliest units on the market, including a design Treehugger editorial director Melissa Breyer called one of the top 10 tiny homes of the decade. Now, he has introduced a new unit, the Escape N1, with a design that alludes to the famous Case Study Houses built between 1945 and 1966. There is a lot of history wrapped up in this longer, wider unit—both in its dimensions and its aesthetics. What's old (meaning mid-century) is new again.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Is New#Hud#Mobile Homes#Manufactured Housing#Recreational Vehicles#Marshfield Homes#Hud#Rvia#The Tiny Home Park#The Case Study Houses#Arch Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cars
News Break
World War II
Related
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

STEPS crew makes old things new again

All those Amazon boxes ordered during the pandemic and placed by the curb for recycling ended up in the hands of a six-man crew at the STEPS recycling facility on Industrial Road who have the job of beginning the process of making old containers new again. The two sheds and...
CarsTree Hugger

Couple's Self-Built Camper Adapts to Different Situations on the Road

With summer in full swing, many people are hitting the road, traveling in search of newfound destinations and experiences. Of course, there's always more than one way to travel comfortably: some may choose to do some convenient and inexpensive car camping, others may go full-on RVing, while others may choose the simplicity of touring around on a bike. Whatever it may be, the idea is to venture out onto lesser-known paths.
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

The old and the new

Google defines the word, “culture” as “the history, customs, arts and achievements of a group of people.” Our little town of Walker started off with a bang concerning the word “culture.” Walker was a brand new town in 1896 when Bart Hine built a huge Opera House where Bill Hanson Realty is now. The Chautauqua Circuit brought in entertainment and culture for the entire community, with speakers, teachers, preachers, musicians and specialties of the day. President Theodore Roosevelt was quoted as saying, “Chautauqua is the most American thing in America!”
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Unique Tiny House Features Collapsible Ladder and Steam Room

Getting a tiny home built can be a stressful process: brainstorming different design ideas, deciding whether you're doing it yourself or selecting a suitable builder out of the many that are now in business, as well as finding a good place to park your tiny house when you're not traveling with it. Oh, and on top of that, there's the all-important process of decluttering and downsizing, so everything essential will fit in. All in all, these are pretty run-of-the-mill considerations when it comes to embarking on the tiny lifestyle.
AnimalsPosted by
Fatherly

Meet the 8-Foot-Tall Horse That’s Taken Over the Internet

If you think you’ve seen a horse, you’ve never seen a horse like this! Meet Phantom, a 7-year-old Shire breed horse that’s taken the internet by storm. He’s one of the world’s tallest horses, and videos from the rescue where he lives have gone mega-viral. Phantom lives at Gentle Giants...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Gardeningbobvila.com

How To: Change Hydrangea Color

Hydrangeas are one of the only types of flowers that can change color. The change in hue happens in response to the availability of aluminum. These gorgeous landscaping plants are like pH alarms for the garden. Planting them near pH-sensitive plants allows gardeners to keep tabs on soil pH levels. Blue or bluish-purple blooms typically signify acidic soil (pH under 6.0), while pink or reddish flowers signify pH that’s alkaline (above 7.0). A pH between 6 and 7 will net purple or pinkish-blue blooms.
Real Estatearcamax.com

Does selling a home ‘as is’ release you from liability?

Q: I will have to sell my elderly mother’s home in “as is” condition, and possibly “with contents.” By “contents” I mean that the house is very full, almost to a hoarder’s level of junk. I live out of town and this is just too big of a task for...
Carsthedrive.com

How To Dry Your Car the Right Way

Find out the best way to dry a car. I’m not going to pretend that I’m some super-clean neat freak that keeps his car detailed to perfection every day. You’ve all seen my Charger, and you know I’d be lying. The Charger isn’t exactly a Pebble Beach concours winner, but I do take the time for the occasional spit shine.
TrafficNewsweek

Man Divides Opinion After Towing Car in His $50-a-Month Parking Space

Finding parking can be tricky, but there's nothing more frustrating than getting home from work only to discover someone else in your spot. This is what happened to an Oregon man, Tyjai Huddleston, who returned after an eight-hour shift and had nowhere to put his car. Huddleston, 20, shared a...
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

The Flat Hot Dog Is Dividing The Internet

A New Jersey butcher decided to create a 3 ounce flat hot dog ahead of the Fourth of July. Now the internet is trying to figure it out. Rastelli’s sold out of the unique take on the all American food, which looks more like a pickle than a hot dog. Some people love it, and others are asking if it’s just bologna being called a hotdog.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Lady Li for sale

The 49.6 metre Heesen motor yacht Lady Li has been listed for sale by Konstantin Kolpakov at Arcon Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen Yachts to a design by Clifford Denn, she was delivered in 2015 and went on to be a nominee at the 2016 World Superyacht Awards. An interior by Reymond Langton with strong Art Deco elements accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, three doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Moonen motor yacht Bijoux II back on the market

Sold in May 2019, the 29.8 metre Moonen motor yacht Bijoux II is back on the market, listed for sale by Cornelius Gerling at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Rene van der Velden, Bijoux II was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to Lloyd's class with delivery in 2016 as the first hull in the yard’s Caribbean series. MCA compliant, her interior by Adam Lay Studio accommodates up to ten guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, a VIP suite on the main deck and two twins with Pullman berths. All cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung flatscreen televisions and en-suite bathroom facilities, while a further three cabins sleep five crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy