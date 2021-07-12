Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed
Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.nypost.com
