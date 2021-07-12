Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

The pound shot up to within touching distance of 1.39 against the dollar on Tuesday after it was revealed that cases of Covid-19 in Britain have dropped for the sixth consecutive day, just eight days after ‘Freedom Day’. The US currency was feeling the heat from mounting tension ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting today. Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the debate about tapering asset purchasing had begun, and the central bank signalled two rate hikes in 2023 – surprising market participants in the process.