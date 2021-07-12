Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Fed#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Americans#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Ny Fed#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCNN

All bets are off if the Fed and White House are wrong about inflation

New York (CNN Business) — The White House and the Federal Reserve broadly agree: Inflation isn't here to stay. Red-hot prices will cool off as the US economy reopens. Most economists seem to concur that inflation is "transitory," as the Fed puts it. Investors aren't freaking out either about the biggest price hikes since 2008.
Businessfxempire.com

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Moves Gold Substantially Higher

Yesterday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy, coupled with statements made during the press conference by Chairman Powell, signaled a continuation of the extremely accommodative stance. By keeping interest rates (Fed funds) near zero, and their ongoing purchases of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve has had the enormous task of reigniting a $20 trillion economy that was brought to its knees as a direct result of the global pandemic which caused a global recession.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Second Quarter GDP and Inflation: Economics and politics

Second quarter GDP at 6.5% misses 8.5% forecast by wide margin. Core CPI at 4.5% in June, Core PCE expected at 3.7%. Inflation control will become a rising DC priority as Congressional elections approach. The US economy pulled up short of expectations in the second quarter, expanding at a 6.5%...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar at lowest in a month after Fed knock; U.S. data disappoints

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell to a one-month low on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus, taking the steam out of a monthlong rally by the greenback. The...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Hits Over One-week High On Dovish Fed

Gold prices rose about 1 percent on Thursday to hit over one-week high and the dollar slipped to one-month low after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the likelihood of an immediate tapering of the bond buying program. Spot gold jumped 0.9 percent to $1,823.24 per ounce, while U.S. gold...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Falls Sharply As Fed Powell Maintains Dovish Tone

The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the Asian session on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the likelihood of an immediate tapering of the bond buying program, saying that the economy is “still a ways off” from reaching a standard of “substantial further progress” to withdraw stimulus measures.
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on Fed's dovish hold

The greenback fell against its peers in post-FOMC on Wednesday as the central bank hinted the economic recovery is on track and did not set a timeline for tapering Fed asset purchase. Reuters reported the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the Federal Reserve...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Economic Confidence Hits Record High

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence hit a record high in July driven by rising sentiment in the industrial and service sectors, survey results from the European Commission showed on Thursday. The economic confidence index rose to 119.0 from 117.9 in June. This was the highest since records began in 1985 and also well above economists' forecast of 118.5.
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Extends Fall On Disappointing U.S. GDP Data; Powell's Dovish Stance

The U.S. dollar extended its decline against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, as the economy expanded less than forecast in the second quarter and on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon. Data from Commerce Department...
Economy1470 WMBD

U.S. economy grows solidly in second quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. economic growth solidly in the second quarter as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services. Gross domestic product increased at a 6.5% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. The economy...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite high inflation

Washington, Jul 28 (EFE) .- The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, close to 0%, despite the rise in inflation, which in June stood at the 5.4%, the highest in 13 years. The US central bank thus left the reference rate in the range of between...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Will US Dollar Index strengthen post Fed outcome?

Since the beginning of July, the trend in dollar index has been positive, breaching 93.19 the highest level since Apr 1, on expectations that, as the US economy recovers the Federal Reserve would start to tighten its policies. However, as we get close to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision the greenback has pared some gains as traders are shunning big bets before Powell's remarks.
Grocery & Supermaketpoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Buoyed by Drop in UK Covid Cases

The pound shot up to within touching distance of 1.39 against the dollar on Tuesday after it was revealed that cases of Covid-19 in Britain have dropped for the sixth consecutive day, just eight days after ‘Freedom Day’. The US currency was feeling the heat from mounting tension ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting today. Last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the debate about tapering asset purchasing had begun, and the central bank signalled two rate hikes in 2023 – surprising market participants in the process.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Fed Meeting: Stock Market Reaction Hinges On These Four Words

There's one big question for today's Federal Reserve meeting. Are we "still a ways off" from seeing sufficient economic progress for policymakers to begin tapering asset purchases? If chief Jerome Powell repeats that phrase in his 2:30 p.m. ET press conference, one stock market risk should be off the table until the Fed next meets on Sept. 21-22, and investors can exhale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy