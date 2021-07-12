Cancel
Video Games

Android 12 Will Allow 'Play As You Download' for Mobile Games

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid 12 will get an update that allows you to play a game as you’re downloading it. Google announced the new feature—called Play as You Download—coming to Android 12 this fall during Monday’s Google For Games Developers Summit, according to a blog post published on the Android Developers blog. "Play...

