Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaker Heights, OH

Kaufman listing selected as HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 finalist

Cleveland Jewish News
 17 days ago

A listing by Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021. The annual contest is a monthlong promotion running through August 4 on HGTV.com. Ultimate House Hunt showcases homes for sale in eight categories: amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Real Estate#Hgtv Ultimate House#Jacobethan Revival#Hgtv Com Househunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
Related
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Check Out The Tampa Bay Homes That Are In HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt

Tampa Bay homes that are in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt. These two amazing houses are finalists in the contest. HGTV’s annual Ultimate House Hunt features two beautiful homes from the Tampa Bay area. The first one, located on S. Cardenas Avenue in South Tampa, is one of the finalists in the “Amazing Kitchens” category. In the “Outdoor Escapes” category, the estate in Lake Thonotosassa sits on 36 acres and has two saltwater pools and a go-kart track.
TV SeriesSanta Barbara Independent

Local Homes in Ultimate House Hunt

Two homes listed for sale by Village Properties have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021. The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com, running from June 30 through August 4. Fans can go online to view all the homes and vote for their favorites. The program highlights homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.
Real Estatefloridaweekly.com

House Hunting

You’ve found paradise in this remodeled farmhouse, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spa, massive updated and air-conditioned shop/detached garage, and separate pole barn. The home sets on 5 acres with great walking trails on site and extra parking located in the desirable community of Prairie Creek Park, an equestrian community.
Queensbury, NYglensfallschronicle.com

Qbueensbury native: ‘Cheap Old Houses’ new HGTV show

Elizabeth Finkelstein says that “even as a two-year-old I understood the magic of old houses.”. Her parents, Dr. Joel and Gail Solomon, raised their family in one of the most historic homes in Queensbury, on Chestnut Ridge Road. Called the Nehemiah Wing house, it was named after one of the 19th century owners, a descendant of Abraham Wing, a founder of Glens Falls.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HGTV Enlists Retta to Host ‘Ugliest House in America’ in 2022

HGTV fans usually get to see some of the nation’s most beautiful homes, but a new series from the Discovery-owned cable outlet will instead feature domiciles their owners believe are some of the ugliest. Comedian and actor Retta will host “Ugliest House in America,” a new series slated to debut in early 2022. The series will put a spotlight on unsightly homes, including, said the network, “failed flips, gaudy design and heinous hodge-podge horrors.” The house judged to be the nation’s “ugliest” will get a $150,000 renovation/ “I loooove a renovation ‘before and after” so to have a front row seat from...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Meet the Ultimate House Developer

Emeka Onwugbenu. It’s a name that looks harder to pronounce that it actually is. The “g” is silent, but otherwise it is easy to sound out: On-woo-bay-nu. His first name is pronounced Eh-meh-ka, but you can call him “E” — as in E Properties and Development, the Lawrenceville-based company Emeka founded and that’s developing The Lawrenceville Lofts, the site of Pittsburgh Magazine’s sixth annual Ultimate House, opening this fall.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

For Sale: Dallas Mansion With No Bedrooms For Nearly $1 Million

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the most unusual and mysterious mansion that two Dallas real estate veterans say they’ve ever tried to sell. It’s the biggest and most expensive home on Southview Lane in North Dallas. The nearly million dollar mansion at 13299 Southview Lane on the corner of Coit Road in North Dallas is not built to live in. The home disguises its original purpose as a business. Dallas mansion for sale (CBS 11) Everything inside, from the reception area to the stark design and features looks like something you would find in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood. “Probably the most unusual property...
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

Ultimate Must Do List Before Moving Into a New House

Preparing to move houses soon? Oh, the excitement! You must be more than ready and really looking forward to it. Moving houses is a significant life event and just like most life milestones, it usually yields the best experience if you are truly prepared for it. Below is a list of the Things You Must Do Before Moving In a New House.
Solon, OHCleveland Jewish News

Birdigo now open in Solon

Originally announced in January, Birdigo held its soft opening July 27 at 32975 Aurora Road in Solon. A chicken and custard concept created by Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner of 56 Kitchen, and Michel DuBois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok, the restaurant opened with the assistance of Marc Glassman, Mike Fratello and Bob Reiner.
South Euclid, OHCleveland Jewish News

Grove Kosher Market proves to be a 'destination'

Calling it a “destination,” an “attraction” and a “shopping experience,” Grove Kosher Market officials eagerly awaited the “soft opening” of their latest location July 22 in South Euclid. And the smiles on the faces of owner Shlomo Goldman and CFO Rotem Carmel said it all. Seven years in the making,...
Home & Gardenarmorvuetoledo.com

The Ultimate Guide to Selecting a New Front Door

Your home’s front entry door is more important than you may realize. It’s the focal point to your home’s exterior and serves multiple critical functions to maintain your home’s security and energy efficiency. Selecting a new front door is a smart investment and an excellent way to boost curb appeal and add value to your home.
Willoughby, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

The Sweets Geek bakery appeals to gluten-free, vegan diners in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- When the restaurant she worked at closed last April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jenifer Walunis was trying to make the most of her time in lockdown. Walunis, who follows a gluten-free and dairy-free diet, often bakes her own creations to enjoy at home. She was inspired to create baked goods for her community after an encouraging conversation with a close friend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy