Kaufman listing selected as HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 finalist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the most unusual and mysterious mansion that two Dallas real estate veterans say they’ve ever tried to sell. It’s the biggest and most expensive home on Southview Lane in North Dallas. The nearly million dollar mansion at 13299 Southview Lane on the corner of Coit Road in North Dallas is not built to live in. The home disguises its original purpose as a business. Dallas mansion for sale (CBS 11) Everything inside, from the reception area to the stark design and features looks like something you would find in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood. “Probably the most unusual property...