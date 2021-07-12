Kaufman listing selected as HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 finalist
A listing by Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021. The annual contest is a monthlong promotion running through August 4 on HGTV.com. Ultimate House Hunt showcases homes for sale in eight categories: amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
