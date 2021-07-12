Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Referees Sought for San Diego County Fall Youth Football Season

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 17 days ago
American Football. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

With players returning to the field for the first full high school football season in two years, referees were being sought Monday to help officiate all levels of youth football in San Diego County.

Openings are available to those who are least 18 years old in August to officiate every level from youth to varsity ball for the fall season, according to the San Diego County Football Officials Association.

The organization said new officials can earn $60 or more per game and up to $2,500 per season depending on the official’s availability and which level of games they are assigned.

New officials will receive a full instructional program to get them up to speed before the fall season begins, according to the SDCFOA, which says financial assistance is also offered to qualifying recruits to help pay for equipment.

“As we return to normal, many of our favorite traditions are making a comeback and that absolutely includes Friday Night Lights,” said Kevin Haws, president of the SDCFOA. “If you are a former player who misses the game or just have a passion for football, there’s nothing that compares to officiating. You’ll get to understand football on another level while getting some exercise and earning a few extra bucks.”

Additional information on becoming an official can be found at sdcfora.org or by contacting the recruitment chair at 619-431-0459 or recruiting@sdcfoa.org. The SDCFOA is also holding a meeting regarding the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carmel Valley Middle School, 3800 Mykonos Lane.

–City News Service

