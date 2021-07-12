LETTER: Three cheers for that lemonade seller and the cop

On Friday, July 16, Everett Pawlik held a lemonade stand on Main Street in Yorktown to help raise money for a few good causes. “The first time I went to my mom’s shop I asked her what place was that, and she said that was YAMs for homeless people. Then I said that I wanted to do something for them to like get people some food, and then my mom told me that my cousin was sick and I really wanted to help her too. My mom said how about we do a lemonade stand.” Everett also wanted to raise money to help his cousin who is moving to Mexico to be a missionary, and Everett is considering doing another stand.