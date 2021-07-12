Cancel
Law Enforcement

LETTER: Three cheers for that lemonade seller and the cop

NW Florida Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t believe someone would complain about some young child selling lemonade. A young entrepreneur! She should be cheered!! And three cheers for that kind police officer! Very nice of him to step up and do the right thing. The ones who are wrong are the kids who stand in...

