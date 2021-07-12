Evidence of Explosive Volcanic Activity on Venus

You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature Astronomy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-020-1174-4, published online 14 September 2020. In our Article, we published spectra of phosphine molecules in Venus’s clouds, following open-science principles in releasing data and scripts. In the process, it was found that the standard Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) calibration procedures are unsuitable for such an exceptionally bright target. The Joint ALMA Observatory then issued a revised calibration. We have replied to most of these issues in a separate publication1. Some misconceptions about detrending of spectral baselines also emerged. Here we present evidence, using further detailed analysis mainly of the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) PH3 discovery data, that detrending was done correctly. Firstly, we show that mathematically correct polynomial fitting of periodic ripples does not lead to ‘fake lines’ (probability <~1.5% for JCMT). Secondly, we show that such ripples can be characterized in a non-subjective manner via Fourier transforms (FTs). A 20 ppb PH3 feature is ~5 standard deviations (σ) compared to the JCMT baseline uncertainty, and is distinctive as a narrow perturber of the periodic ripple pattern. Thirdly, the structure of the FT-derived baseline demonstrates that polynomial fitting, if unguided, can amplify artefacts and so artificially reduce the significance of real lines.