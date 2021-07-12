Cancel
Evidence of Explosive Volcanic Activity on Venus

By Cornell University
scitechdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraces of the gas phosphine point to volcanic activity on Venus, according to new research from Cornell University. Last autumn, scientists revealed that phosphine was found in trace amounts in the planet’s upper atmosphere. That discovery promised the slim possibility that phosphine serves as a biological signature for the hot, toxic planet.

