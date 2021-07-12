Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Man sentenced to 28 months in tax fraud scheme

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 17 days ago
A Southern Arizona man was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay $597,367 after he was convicted of a tax return fraud scheme.

According to the IRS, Luis Alberto Ortiz-Garcia filed false income tax returns using personal identification information of people living near the Mexican border. He got the info by volunteering tax preparation services.

Ortiz-Garcia tried to receive $1,151,491 in fraudulent tax refunds.

The IRS, Phoenix Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case. Ortiz-Garcia has lived in Tucson and Nogales since 2006.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

