Man sentenced to 28 months in tax fraud scheme

A Southern Arizona man was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay $597,367 after he was convicted of a tax return fraud scheme.

According to the IRS, Luis Alberto Ortiz-Garcia filed false income tax returns using personal identification information of people living near the Mexican border. He got the info by volunteering tax preparation services.

Ortiz-Garcia tried to receive $1,151,491 in fraudulent tax refunds.

The IRS, Phoenix Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case. Ortiz-Garcia has lived in Tucson and Nogales since 2006.