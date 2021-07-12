Archford Accounting Donates 550 Lunches To Children In Need Through The Belleville Summer Sack Lunch Program
SWANSEA — As an incentive for clients to electronically upload their documents to stay safe and healthy this tax season, Archford Accounting donated 550 lunches to the Belleville Summer Sack Lunch Program. In an effort to keep clients and employees safe during tax season in the midst of an ongoing pandemic as well as be more environmentally sustainable, Archford Accounting encouraged clients to utilize their secure upload portal when sending in tax documents. The accounting firm donated
