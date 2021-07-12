4 arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles throughout Michigan and other states.

The Water Township Police Department said most recently, 11 catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles parked at the Waterford Mitsubishi on Highland Rd. overnight.

Detectives began investigating and identified two suspects, who were then connected to similar thefts in other areas of Michigan and Indiana.

Police surveilled the suspects and arrested three men who were in the process of allegedly stealing four catalytic converters in Charlotte, Mich.

Police in Waterford Township also worked with police in West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Novi, Romulus, Eaton County and Indiana to arrest the suspects.