FireKeepers Casino gets approval for internet gaming, sports betting

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giaKh_0augboxs00

FireKeepers Casino can start internet gaming operations Monday at noon after receiving authorization from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

It will be the 13 th operator to provide both online gaming and sports betting in Michigan, according to a news release.

“We welcome the addition of FireKeepers Casino and partner NYX Digital to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “The tribe’s representatives provided key support for development of the laws signed in 2019 that allow federally recognized tribes in Michigan to seek licenses for internet casino gaming and online sports betting. Their participation will generate revenue to support K-12 education, economic development and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band’s tribal community.”

