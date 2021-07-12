Suspect arrested in Fourth of July Rosetta Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force has arrested the suspect in a homicide that happened on the Fourth of July on Rosetta Street.

Jamaal Pointer, 34, of Richmond, was taken into custody in Henrico County without incident. He has been charged with murder and firearms violations.

Richmond Police Department

Around 10:15 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2500 block of Rosette Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.