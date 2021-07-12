She’s Black, gay, loves STEM and hopes to be the next Miss USA NJ
Montclair resident Taylor Lee is hoping to defy expectations in the pageant world and become a role model for those who are part of the LGBTQ, Black and STEM communities. The 24-year-old Montclair High School graduate will compete in the Miss New Jersey USA Pageant from July 30 through Aug. 1 at the Hilton Parsippany hotel. She describes herself as the first Black and openly gay contestant at Miss New Jersey USA.www.montclairlocal.news
