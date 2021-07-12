She’s Black, gay, loves STEM and hopes to be the next Miss USA NJ

The good news: Montclair is ahead of the curve when it comes to coronavirus vaccination. The bad news: The numbers are growing anyway. As of Monday, the township was up to 2,743 total cases — 28 over the past seven days. In early to mid-June, the township was seeing only about 1 to 4 cases added to the total over any given seven-day period. The growth comes amid several factors, including the increasing prevalence of the ultra-infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.