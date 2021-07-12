Cancel
Montclair, NJ

She’s Black, gay, loves STEM and hopes to be the next Miss USA NJ

Montclair resident Taylor Lee is hoping to defy expectations in the pageant world and become a role model for those who are part of the LGBTQ, Black and STEM communities. The 24-year-old Montclair High School graduate will compete in the Miss New Jersey USA Pageant from July 30 through Aug. 1 at the Hilton Parsippany hotel. She describes herself as the first Black and openly gay contestant at Miss New Jersey USA.

Montclair Local

Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

