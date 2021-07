FourQ is introducing a series of 20-minute videos aimed at the intercompany space and featuring intercompany and shared services trailblazers, per a Monday (July 26) report. Each episode of Intercompany Financial Management (IFM) Insights features an interview with an intercompany leader about what the work entails as well as the perceptions, challenges and predictions for the sector. Guests will use their personal industry experiences as a way to assist executives in the space with developing their careers and enhancing their programs.