Anti-inflammatory Nanoparticles Could Help Treat Muscular Dystrophy

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new approach that applies anti-inflammatory nanoparticles to chronically inflamed muscles— which could have major implications for treating muscular dystrophy — has been developed by a research team at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Wyss Institute founding faculty member David Mooney led his team in the effort targeting […]

Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Tiny Hairlike Structures Could Help Treat Lung Illnesses Like COVID-19

With a $2.3 million NIH award, USC researchers will study how cilia behavior and structure impact their function, a key in improving diagnostics and treatments for lung illnesses like COVID-19. Cilia, microscopic hairlike structures found along the bronchi (air passages throughout the lungs), are the first line of defense against...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Stem Cell Therapy Alleviates Muscular Dystrophy Symptoms in Compassionate-Use Study

A compassionate-use study has generated promising results for the potential treatment of muscular dystrophies using mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from Wharton’s jelly (WJ), a substance found in the umbilical cord. The study, led by doctors at Klara Medical Center (KMC), Czestochowa, Poland, and reported in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine, found that individuals treated using WJ-MSC exhibited significant improvement in several body muscles, with no serious side effects.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells show promise to treat muscular dystrophies

Results of a compassionate-use study released in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine show promising results for treating muscular dystrophies with mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from Wharton's jelly (WJ), a substance found in the umbilical cord. Led by doctors at Klara Medical Center (KMC), Czestochowa, Poland, these WJ-MSC treatments resulted in significant improvement in several body muscles in most of the patients, with no serious side effects.
Cancerhealththoroughfare.com

New Therapy Could Be Efficient in Treating Many Cancer Forms

Researchers at Mount Sinai developed a therapy that showcases efficiency in vitro at cutting off a biological pathway that helps cancer survive. The paper is available in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The therapy is a modified molecule dubbed MS21 that triggers the degradation...
HealthL.A. Weekly

How The Antioxidant And Anti-Inflammatory Properties Of CBD Can Help You?

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. Cannabidiol (CBD) carries a lot of health-promoting properties. It is a great anti-inflammatory agent that can even help to control chronic inflammation present in different parts of your body. The use of CBD for inflammation is also found to be helpful for controlling the inflammation present in your internal organs thereby protecting them from the risk of various health conditions.
Healthhealthday.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Might Help Drive Inflammatory Bowel Disease

THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you need another reason to eat healthy, new research suggests that eating lots of packaged snacks and other ultra-processed foods could increase your risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Ultra-processed foods also include packaged baked goods, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, ready-to-eat meals...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

New genetically modified mouse model mimics multiple aspects of human Alzheimer’s disease

NIA-supported scientists have developed a new mouse model that produces a form of the human beta-amyloid protein, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. An important research tool, mouse models enable the exploration of genetic, environmental, and behavioral aspects of Alzheimer’s, as well as make it possible to test drug candidates before human studies. The new mouse model, which was reported in a recent article in Nature Communications, can be used by other scientists to advance Alzheimer’s research.
Fitnessvillages-news.com

Embrace an anti-inflammatory lifestyle to treat arthritis

Many types of arthritis are believed to be caused by inflammation, where a person’s own immune system attacks and damages joints and other tissues in the body. An anti-inflammatory diet may help to control arthritis (Cells, 2020;9(4):827) as well as giving its well-established benefit of helping to prevent heart attacks (Nutr J, 2021;20(1):9). Mediterranean-type (plant based) diets have been shown to reduce symptoms in rheumatoid arthritis (Autoimmun Rev, 2018;17(11):1105-1114; Front Nutr, 2019;6:141).
CancerScience Daily

Antibiotics may help to treat melanoma

Some antibiotics appear to be effective against a form of skin cancer known as melanoma. Researchers at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumours in mice. Their findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. Researchers from KU Leuven may have found a new...
CancerNewswise

How a Microscopic Fungus Could Lead to a Breakthrough in Oral Cancer Research

Newswise — Microscopic fungus may have more to do with oral cancer and aging than first thought, according to new research from Case Western Reserve University. Researchers from the School of Dental Medicine, Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and School of Medicine are hoping a new study could lead to a medical breakthrough in understanding certain types of oral cancer.
Charlottesville, VAwydaily.com

UVA Scientists Mount Diverse Study to Help Treat Diabetes

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Researchers at the University of Virginia (UVA) have completed a massive genetic study of type 1 diabetes that found new drug targets to treat the disease, according to a press release from UVA Health Systems. Type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, affects 1.3 million adults and...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
CancerEurekAlert

Scientists use tiny bubbles to help treat common childhood cancer

Researchers at University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Heath, funded by the UK charity Worldwide Cancer Research, have developed a new way to deliver drugs that can shut down cancer-promoting mutations in neuroblastoma. The findings show that the new delivery method, which uses tiny bubbles to deliver their cargo directly to the tumour cells, reduced tumour growth and improved survival in mice.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

