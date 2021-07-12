Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MI

Sheriff donates $2,000 for improvements at Idlewild resort

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoQdy_0augbG9I00

A sheriff has donated $2,000 from returnable cans and bottles for improvement projects at Idlewild. It served as a major summer resort for African Americans in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.

The Lake County sheriff's office turns returnables into cash for local organizations. Yates Township, where Idlewild is located, will get the money.

Some of the money will go for renovations at the Flamingo Club, where many iconic Black artists, including James Brown, performed. From the 1940s to the 1960s, thousands of Black people would regularly travel each year to Idlewild. But its popularity began to fade when other resorts welcomed Black people following passage of the 1964 civil rights law.

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lake County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Idlewild, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Lake County, MI
Lake County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Resorts#African Americans#The Flamingo Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy