Vice President Kamala Harris talks vaccines and voting rights in first Michigan visit

By Malachi Barrett, mlive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI — Vice President Kamala Harris met with Detroit community members and Michigan elected officials during her first visit to the state since taking office. Harris is scheduled to hold events focused on voting rights and vaccine mobilization at the TCF Center, then attend a fundraiser for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. A statement from the White House said Harris is focusing on the two biggest issues facing Michiganders: urging people who are unvaccinated to get immunized and protecting people’s right to vote.

Related
POTUSFox News

Biden says federal workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masks and social distancing

President Biden announced Thursday that he will require all federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to frequent testing. Biden laid out a plan incentivizing Americans to take the vaccine, including paid time off to get vaccinated and $100 payments to Americans who get vaccinated, paid for by government. The president also said that federal workers will be forced to take the vaccine or be required to be tested regularly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

