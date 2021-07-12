Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Woolpert Converting Delaware County's Bicentennial Barn Into 4-Season Event Center

Times Union
 17 days ago

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Woolpert has been contracted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County to provide architecture, engineering and geospatial design services to convert Delaware County’s Bicentennial Barn into a four-season event center. The 230-acre McCammon Creek Park site is less than 20 miles north of Columbus. The roughly 85 acres surrounding the barn will support park district events, banquets, weddings, meetings and reunions.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Delaware County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Bicentennial Park#Landscape Architecture#Lewis Center#Prweb#Preservation Parks#Woolpert Architect#Program#Christian#Aeg#Global Design Firm#Woolpert Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy