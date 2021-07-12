BMI Celebrates Composers at Film, TV & Media Awards

It may be hard to believe, but we are nearly through the summer season. Thus far this summer, there has been no shortage of big films hitting the screen, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, F9 and A Quiet Place II have all made noise at the box office, but there a few more films that will sneak out before the summer is over. August will be filled with a number of releases including The Suicide Squad, Candyman and Beckett. Not to mention, television series like The Godfather of Harlem and What If...? will return. To get a full grasp of everything that is dropping this month, check out the latest edition of #BlackInTheaters.