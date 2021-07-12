Cancel
BMI Celebrates Composers at Film, TV & Media Awards

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 18 days ago

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc) is celebrating its 37th annual Film, TV & Visual Media Awards, saluting the top-performing composers in film, TV and visual media of the previous year. The honorees were announced across BMI’s social media and digital platforms, featuring a selection of notable composers and multiple award winners, including Atli Örvarsson, James Newton Howard, Ludwig Göransson, Mark Isham, Mark Mothersbaugh, Nathan Barr and Thomas Newman among many others. To view the complete list of winners, watch exclusive video content, and listen to some of the scores that helped propel the top-grossing films, top network television series and highest-ranking cable network and streamed media programs, visit bmi.com/filmtv2021.

www.musicconnection.com

