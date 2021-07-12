Cancel
S.Africa's Ramaphosa Deploys Troops After 10 Killed In 'Rare' Unrest

By Susan NJANJI
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the deadly unrest gripping the country is unprecedented in post-apartheid South Africa as he deployed troops to help police crush the violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. Soldiers were sent onto the streets of the country's two most densely...

