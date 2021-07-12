Seattle Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis joins Force 10 Sports Management ownership group
SEATTLE — Force 10 Enterprises, a sports investment business owned by Lisa Brummel and Ginny Gilder, today announced that Alisha Valavanis, President and CEO of the Seattle Storm, is joining the ownership group of Force 10 Sports Management, one of the company’s subsidiaries—an agency responsible for providing production, sales and marketing services to boost the presence and revenue of women’s sports teams and events in the United States.storm.wnba.com
