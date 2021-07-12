Cancel
Home Run Derby 2021: How to Watch, What Channel, What Time

By Brian Jones
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Home Run Derby is back. After not having the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home Run Derby returns to kick off the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities. This year's slugfest battle will air ESPN Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on WatchESPN.com.

