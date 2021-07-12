Lola Anne (Bower) Oswald

COLUMBUS — Lola passed away peacefully from Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease at home on July 3, 2021. Lola lived a full and fun life, and it was her life’s mission to educate children. She began her career as a special education teacher and later spent many years as a pre-school teacher with the Asheville Jewish Community Center. She was also an active volunteer at the Lake Eden Arts Festival for many years and with the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s pre-school even after her Alzheimer’s made it difficult for her to continue teaching. Lola loved gardening, visiting her local library, being outdoors, reading, sewing when she had the opportunity, and spending time with her friends and family. Lola will be remembered for her kind spirit, sweet smile, gentle soul and amazing sense of humor.