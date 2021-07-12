Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
 17 days ago
Multiple Palm Beach County deputies were called to a shooting at a Loxahatchee Acreage fire station Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station No. 26, located at 6085 Avocado Blvd.

A spokesperson for the agency said "Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a shooting in the response area for Station 26" at 2:40 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

A WPTV photojournalist at the scene said several PBSO cruisers -- both marked and unmarked -- were stationed outside the building, along with multiple Palm Beach County Fire Rescue SUVs.

In addition, yellow tape blocked off the property and a PBSO crime scene van was parked out front.

Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.
Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

