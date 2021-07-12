Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecosta County, MI

Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching for Dangerous Fugitive

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFXbv_0augZkQi00

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Joshua Voorhees of Barryton.

Voorhees, 36, led deputies on a pursuit through Sheridan Township Sunday night that resulted in Voorhees striking a patrol car with his vehicle and then fleeing on foot into a swamp in North/West Isabella County.

Voorhees is considered to be a dangerous fugitive from justice with multiple warrants for his arrest at this time.

Voorhees is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot and has several tattoos on his arms, hands, neck and shoulders.

Voorhees spent time in prison for assault and being a felon with a firearm. He was also arrested for killing a dog in Isabella County.

Anyone with information on Voorhees location is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Barryton, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
Isabella County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mecosta Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Emmet County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Woman Arrested During Emmet Co. Methamphetamine Investigation

A 31-year-old woman from Pellston has been arrested for methamphetamine during a investigation in Emmet County. Kristena Lenea Herbert was arrested on Thursday, July 8 south of Petoskey. Herbert was charged with one count possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On July 8, SANE received information on a woman driving...
WeatherPosted by
9&10 News

UPDATE: The Body Of The Missing Boater Was Found On Bass Lake

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing boater on Bass Lake shortly after 5 Sunday evening. John Decker, 62, of Lake Bluff, Illinois went missing on Friday afternoon after the boat he was operating was found running and motoring in circled unoccupied on Bass Lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy