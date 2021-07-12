Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching for Dangerous Fugitive

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Joshua Voorhees of Barryton.

Voorhees, 36, led deputies on a pursuit through Sheridan Township Sunday night that resulted in Voorhees striking a patrol car with his vehicle and then fleeing on foot into a swamp in North/West Isabella County.

Voorhees is considered to be a dangerous fugitive from justice with multiple warrants for his arrest at this time.

Voorhees is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot and has several tattoos on his arms, hands, neck and shoulders.

Voorhees spent time in prison for assault and being a felon with a firearm. He was also arrested for killing a dog in Isabella County.

Anyone with information on Voorhees location is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.