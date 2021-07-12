Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Carl Thomas, Donell Jones and Dave Hollister team up for new R&B trio, The Chi

By Mya Abraham
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago

Carl Thomas, Donell Jones and Dave Hollister made an announcement that rocked the R&B world. The crooners are forming a trio and will go by The Chi. Here’s what we know.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Keith Sweat
Person
Dave Hollister
Person
Donell Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Edition#The Chi#Verzuz#Lsg#Tgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dave & WizKid Team Up On "System"

Fans may have had to wait over two years for Dave's follow-up album but the time and effort put in clearly paid off. The rapper delivered an excellent body of work on Friday titled, We're All Alone In This Together that, quite frankly, could be one of the best hip-hop albums to be released in the UK this year. It boasts an array of features from Stormzy to James Blake and Snoh Aalegra.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show”

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced that she was in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia, it caused quite a stir. Yes–the same Simon that had recently split from Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. In fact, Falynn was brought on the show as Porsha’s friend. And Simon is friends with Porsha’s baby daddy, […] The post Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Musiclocalsyr.com

Fair adds Joan Jett and The Blackhearts among other lineup changes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair has announced that Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will play the Chevy Park Stage Monday, September 6. Plus, there have been updates to the 98 degrees, Cory Marks and Sister Sledge shows. Jett’s performance will start at 1 p.m. This...
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
MusicTMZ.com

Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Death, Emotional 911 Call

Here's the tragic 911 audio from former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's death, and while it starts off fairly matter-of-fact ... his ex-girlfriend ends up getting very emotional about what she's discovered. In the audio, obtained by TMZ, the caller is a woman who says she's Joey's ex, and she tells...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We miss you already': Rebecca Gibney shares emotional farewell message to Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly after filming Celebrity MasterChef together

They are set to star together on the new season of Celebrity MasterChef. And on Tuesday, Rebecca Gibney posted an emotional farewell message to Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly after filming the reality series in Melbourne. The 56-year-old actress shared a series of behind the scenes photos to Instagram and wrote:...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/29/21: Brook Lynn Exposes the Baby Swap!

Loose lips sink ships in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Nikolas warns Sam, Joss and Cam worry about Trina, Spencer tries to make nice with Ava, Liz makes an important call, Olivia has bad news for Dante, Anna shares an update with Valentin, and Brook Lynn says something that could reveal the shocking truth behind her baby swap!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?
Musicthesource.com

Cardi B and Normani teaming up for a new song

After leaving her fans waiting, Cardi B revealed the surprise she’s been keeping. The Bronx rapper announced that she’s teaming up with former Fifth Harmony member Normani for a new song. “Get your coins ready @Normani 7/15 9pm PST http://normaniwildside.com” wrote Cardi B. As previously reported, the Bronx rapper made...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Rolling Stone

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Coming to Las Vegas

Following its debut U.K. tour in pre-pandemic February 2020, the estate-approved Whitney Houston hologram concert will arrive in Las Vegas this October for a lengthy residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Over five years in the works, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert — created by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate — finally made its debut in 2020 and planned to open in Vegas later that year before Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry. The unique show — featuring holograms of Houston from all stages of her career alongside in-the-flesh backup singers, dancers, and musicians — will...
Boston Herald

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe relaunch Bell Biv DeVoe

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe had time and talent on their hands. With New Edition on hiatus in 1990, the three Boston-born stars decided to make some music as Bell Biv DeVoe. But the material the trio worked up early on didn’t have the right fire. “The first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy