Carl Thomas, Donell Jones and Dave Hollister team up for new R&B trio, The Chi

Following its debut U.K. tour in pre-pandemic February 2020, the estate-approved Whitney Houston hologram concert will arrive in Las Vegas this October for a lengthy residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
Over five years in the works, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert — created by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate — finally made its debut in 2020 and planned to open in Vegas later that year before Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry.
The unique show — featuring holograms of Houston from all stages of her career alongside in-the-flesh backup singers, dancers, and musicians — will...
Comments / 0