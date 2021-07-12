Cancel
'Survivor' Season 41 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

By Allison Schonter
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new group of contestants will battle it out this fall to become the next survivor when Survivor returns for its 41st season. After facing countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new season of the beloved CBS reality series, hosted by Jeff Probst, is set to kick off with a two-hour Season 41 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Set to take place in Fiji, and mark the show's return to the schedule after being absent from the Fall 2020 schedule, Season 41 will be "a MONSTER of a season," according to Probst.

