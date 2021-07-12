'Survivor' Season 41 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

For those of you wondering just how many SEAL Team season 5 episodes are going to air on CBS, we’re thrilled to have an answer!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), David Boreanaz confirms that there will be four episodes coming on the network this fall before the show moves over to the Paramount+ streaming service. This number has been suggested in the past before, but we’re thrilled to have more confirmation. This means that come November, we’ll likely see the end of SEAL Team on the broadcast network — and it’s fair to have bittersweet feelings over that.