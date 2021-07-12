Cancel
Baseball

Mariners Minor League Report — July 12

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: The Rainiers held a 3–2 lead after 5.0 innings and added 7 runs in the top of the 7th as Tacoma defeated Sugar Land 10–2 in game 1 of a double header on Sunday afternoon. Starter Ian McKinney (5.0,2,2,2,2,4) recorded the win, improving to 2–1 with Tacoma. He allowed only 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 4 over 5.0 innings. RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,1,0,0,2,2) and RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,0) combined to hold the Skeeters scoreless over the final 2.0 innings to secure the win. 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI), SS Jake Hager (2x4, 2 R, 2 2B) and 2B Jantzen Witte (2x3, R, 3 RBI, BB), the Rainiers 6–8 batters in the lineup, combined to go 6-for-11 with 5 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 6 RBI. Marmolejos hit his 10th home run of the season with a 3-run blast with 2 outs in the 7th. CF Luis Liberato (1x4, R, 2B), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (1x3, R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits.

