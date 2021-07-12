Woman stumbles upon her beloved lost dog at shelter two years after he disappeared

When her beloved dog, Kovu, went missing two years ago, Aisha Nieves was devastated. She had loved him since she adopted him at 7 weeks old, and the two were inseparable.

"He was like my baby," Nieves told WFMZ News. "He would go with me everywhere, he would sleep in my bed."

But in 2019, Kovu disappeared from Nieves's yard one day after escaping through a hole in the fence, and a frantic search for him led nowhere.

"I was four months pregnant with my younger son at the time," Nieves told The Morning Call. "I had a lot of emotions going through me. I was crying, thinking the worst, thinking somebody kidnapped or hurt him. I was just devastated. He was there for me through everything, heartbreaks, ups and downs, and now he was gone. It was so hard to accept."

For the past two years, Nieves has grieved the loss. She finally decided to start looking for a new dog for her two sons to enjoy.

By chance, Nieves was scrolling through the local Humane Society's website listing of dogs available for adoption when she saw a golden face she recognized. Noticing a distinctive scar above his right eye, she knew it was Kovu.

"I thought, 'Wait, that can't be him.'" she told The Morning Call. Then, I saw the little scar over one eye, the scar from when he got caught in a gate, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's my baby, that's Kovu!'"

She said she was literally shaking when she recognized his face.

She didn't, however, know if Kovu would recognize her after two years apart. It's clear from Kovu's reaction, though, that she needn't have worried. Watch this:

Watch: Reunited with her lost dog after 2 years www.youtube.com

Kovu had been adopted from the Humane Society a few months after his disappearance, but the family who adopted him had to surrender him when they faced eviction. He'd been back at the shelter for just six days when Nieves spotted him, and when he saw her, he knew her immediately.

"He was screaming, trying to get away from the guy holding him and run to me," Nieves told The Morning Call. "Then, he just jumped on me and we started kissing and hugging. He sat on my lap. I told him, 'Yeah, buddy, you're going home. I'm so sorry this happened. Never again am I losing you.'"

Dogs and humans have 11,000 years of history together, with dogs being the first animals humans took as pets. And some people's bonds with their doggos are extra tight, which appears to be the case with Kovu and Aisha. He was so excited to see her, and it's clear that this reunion was just what both of them needed.

From Your Site Articles

This pupper casually strolled into a police station to report himself ... ›

These images of Doggos being reunited with their favorite humans ... ›

Dog owner gets an assist from Florida shelter after she couldn't pay ... ›

This woman used creative writing as a refuge while growing up in the midst of a violent drug war. And now she's fostering a love for LatinX poetry.

06.23.21

Davina Agudelo was born in Miami, Florida, but she grew up in Medellín, Colombia.

"I am so grateful for my upbringing in Colombia, surrounded by mountains and mango trees, and for my Colombian family," Agudelo says. "Colombia is the place where I learned what's truly essential in life." It's also where she found her passion for the arts.

While she was growing up, Colombia was going through a violent drug war, and Agudelo turned to literature, theater, singing, and creative writing as a refuge. "Journaling became a sacred practice, where I could leave on the page my dreams & longings as well as my joy and sadness," she says. "During those years, poetry came to me naturally. My grandfather was a poet and though I never met him, maybe there is a little bit of his love for poetry within me."

In 1998, when she left her home and everyone she loved and moved to California, the arts continued to be her solace and comfort. She got her bachelor's degree in theater arts before getting certified in journalism at UCLA. It was there she realized the need to create a media platform that highlighted the positive contributions of LatinX in the US.

"I know the power that storytelling and writing our own stories have and how creative writing can aid us in our own transformation."

In 2012, she started Alegría Magazine and it was a great success. Later, she refurbished a van into a mobile bookstore to celebrate Latin American and LatinX indie authors and poets, while also encouraging children's reading and writing in low-income communities across Southern California.

People around the world shared the things they admire most about Americans

07.13.21

Americans are a diverse bunch, but as a culture, we can skew towards an overconfidence-bordering-on-outright-arrogance that's less than likable on the world stage. We also have that whole "ugly American tourist" stereotype to contend with, not to mention our wonky politics as of late, so it can feel like we're viewed with disdain or pity more than admiration by our fellow humans on planet Earth.

However, when Reddit user u/Rebuildingz asked this question: "Non-Americans of Reddit, what do you admire about Americans?" the answers were kind and lovely enough to make us feel proud of our unique contribution to our global tapestry.

Here are some of the more than 7,000 comments, many of which are more about the U.S. itself than the American people, but still nice to see:

"How the national identity is so culturally mixed. it seems like If you move to France, you don't become a French; you just become a foreigner. While everyone who lives in America at all is American." – lTheReader·

"The hospitality. Americans get a bad rap for being xenophobic, which I think is unfair and just based on the bad incidents we've seen in recent years. I go to the USA pretty often (I'm Irish/British), and everyone I meet is always so welcoming and friendly. Well, not EVERYONE, everywhere has bad people, but it just seems like Americans generally are a lot more open and hospitable to strangers than I'm used to at home. Like, they'll just strike up a casual conversation with you just while you're standing at a street crossing or whatever. I remember one afternoon I went into a bar in Austin for a beer, and the guy next to me just sits down and says "Yep. So I just drove a truck down from New York. Helluva trip." and we chatted for like an hour about his road trip hauling wood (or something, I can't remember lol). That doesn't happen where I'm from; just shooting the breeze with a stranger."

– kutuup1989·