LeBron James Says 'I Truly Hope That I Can Finish My Career with the Lakers'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't envision playing for another team before he wraps up his legendary NBA career. "I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," the four-time MVP said on the SmartLess podcast (via Jasmyn Wimbish of CBSSports.com). "However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven. I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something."bleacherreport.com
