Half Shell Oyster House coming to Campus No. 124 in Pelham

By Stephanie Rebman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular seafood restaurant is making a move into Shelby County. Half Shell Oyster House is planning a location at the Campus No. 124 development on Pelham Parkway in early 2022. It already has locations in Birmingham's Lakeview district and Trussville. The restaurant specializes in a blend of Southern cuisine...

Comments / 0

