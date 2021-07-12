Half Shell Oyster House coming to Campus No. 124 in Pelham

Scott McKevitt of Oyster Bay was awarded the "Best Decorated House in Oyster Bay" prize by the Town of Oyster Bay for his tasteful and patriotic Independence Day decorations of his downtown Oyster Bay home. McKevitt owns the colonial home at 92 Summit St, and decorated the property with flags and bunting to celebrate the 4th. Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier invited residents to "express their patriotism and the American Spirit in honor of Independence Day by decorating their homes in red, white and blue with lights, flags and other decorations. To support our economic recovery, residents were encouraged to make decoration purchases of at least $17.76 from small businesses." Oyster Bay residents - from Bayville to Massapequa - decked out their homes in red, white, and blue. On Monday, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announced the winners of the Independence Day Decorating Contest. "This contest unites our community through patriotism and love while supporting our local economy," stated Saladino. "Buying decorations from small businesses is also an important way for us to show our support of small businesses while celebrating our American spirit." McKevitt was awarded a complimentary 2022 season Beach Pass.