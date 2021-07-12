Cancel
DNR cancels third straight sharp-tailed grouse season

WDIO-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources has canceled Wisconsin's sharp-tailed grouse season for the third year in a row to protect the population. The DNR announced the decision Monday, saying a population survey this spring coupled with historical data trends and scientific modeling indicate hunting could cause a “marked decrease” in the population.

