“A Celebration of African American Influence”: Kerby Jean-Raymond Becomes First Black U.S. Designer to Show at Paris Couture Week

By Vincent Boucher
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The designer's runway show — held at the historic New York estate of Madam C.J. Walker — pays "homage to Black people" says stylist Law Roach. On a clear blue day Saturday, Law Roach, Hollywood fashion ambassador, THR power stylist and image architect to the likes of Zendaya, Celine Dion, Tiffany Haddish, Anya Taylor-Joy and Naomi Osaka, was among the guests sitting in chairs spread out on the lawn of Villa Lewaro to witness the haute couture runway debut from Pyer Moss, the first Black American fashion house ever invited to show by Paris’ Chambre Syndicale.

