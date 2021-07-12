“A Celebration of African American Influence”: Kerby Jean-Raymond Becomes First Black U.S. Designer to Show at Paris Couture Week

The fashion on Inauguration Day was rife with subtle symbolism, from the color purple, to pearls, to diverse designers. But the message behind Lady Gaga's bold brooch with a dove holding an olive branch was clear. And for those who want to spread a similarly stylish message of peace, the brooch is now for sale at Bergdorf Goodman, Dover Street Market, and Schiaparelli. The brooches come in four different sizes and styles—all smaller than Gaga's oversize version, but ranging from about two to five inches—made in gilded pewter with the Schiaparelli signature on the back. All of the proceeds from the brooches will be donated to Lady Gaga's nonprofit Born this Way Foundation, which she founded with her mother to help young people struggling with mental health.