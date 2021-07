The one thing you can’t forget when you're headed to your child's swim lessons are a good pair of goggles, preferably a pair that won’t glide off their face, feel too tight, or constantly force little ones to stop and drain water from them! A comfortable fit won’t be too tight, but not loose either, and you should consider is how often you’ll be swimming. Occasional swimmers or those who are just beginning, may find wider lenses more enjoyable since they provide a larger range of vision, while more experienced young swimmers would prefer a smaller style. Check out our favorites below.