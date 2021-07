Editor's Note: This story appears in Issue 6 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. You might not think it right away because I’m kind of quiet and a little under-the-radar out there, but I post a lot of low numbers. I once got around in 60 at the Travelers Championship—when I was a 19-year-old amateur. I’ve finished tournaments at 20 under or better half a dozen times, and in the past three years, I’ve shot 65 or lower about once every six rounds. In other words, I know how to go low.