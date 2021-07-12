36 States Sue Google Over Aggressive Terms As Big Tech Remains In Focus

Cancel
This summer has seen a wave of antitrust lawsuits and proposed bills targeting Big Tech—and there are no signs of slowing. Just this past week, 36 states and the District of Columbia sued Google over claims that it monopolized the distribution of apps on mobile devices that run Google-owned Android OS, and block competition through several avenues. This forces developers to go through the Google Play Store to distribute their apps, and then Google collects a 15-30% commission fee. The impact of this bipartisan suit could be huge, especially since it’s targeting Google—or Alphabet directly—and not Apple, which uses similar practices in its App Store. But do these claims actually have merit?

