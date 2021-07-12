Cancel
Bambee founder talks about entrenched fundraising challenges facing Black founders

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut he found getting funded a challenge in spite of his background. He said that as a Black man, he had to move more carefully in the startup world. “I think it came as part of the complexities of navigating a mostly white male ecosystem, a mostly straight cis white male ecosystem that either helps you create some skills that make you really effective at the job, or generates so much resentment that it becomes hard to be effective. […] I think that I was always one comment away from the opposite direction [I ended up going],” he explained.

