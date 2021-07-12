Cancel
Celine’s Phoebe Philo Is Returning to Fashion With Her Own Brand

By Annika Lautens
FASHION Magazine |
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus a look back at some of Philo’s most memorable fashion moments at Celine. Celine fans rejoice — former creative director Phoebe Philo is returning to fashion! After a more than three-year hiatus, the designer is launching a clothing and accessories label under her own name. And not only will Philo be the label’s lead designer, but its majority owner. Philo’s new brand will have a minority backing from French luxury group LVMH (who also owns Celine).

