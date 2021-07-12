Cancel
Mets Select RHP Dominic Hamel in Third Round

By Joseph Langan
metsmerizedonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Dominic Hamel. A 6’2”, 22-year-old right hander from Dallas Baptist. Hamel was draft eligible last season but wasn’t selected in the five round shortened affair. Baseball...

