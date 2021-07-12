WSOP Online Poker Launches In Pennsylvania, Nearly Two Years After The Market Opened

PokerNews Podcast: Hellmuth Heater, Drugs on a Plane & Guest Corey Paggeot on WSOP Success. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Chad Holloway and Jeff Platt highlight the latest bracelet winners from the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Events including Ryan Hagerty, David Peters, and Chris Moorman, just to name a few. They also breakdown Phil Hellmuth's match against Nick Wright in the PokerGO High Stakes Duel III, Dapo Ajayi's WPT Choctaw victory, a high-stakes poker player busted for drug possession smuggling drugs into Spain on a private plane, and Scott Robbins suing Borgata for ban damages associated with an ill-advised suicide joke. Finally, they welcome Solve 4 Why's Corey Paggeot to the show to talk about his recent WSOP Online success, which included nearly capturing a bracelet at two final tables, finishing runner-up in a WSOP Circuit ring event, and then actually capturing a ring a couple of days later, which was the second of his burgeoning career. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 00:55 | Chad wins Venetian Deepstack Event 04:57 | Phil Hellmuth defeats Nick Wright in High Stakes Duel III 08:56 | Is Hellmuth getting the credit he deserves? 10:43 | Join Club PokerNews on ClubGG 11:18 | Bradley Ruben wins Event #21 $600 PLO 6-Max 12:04 | Negreanu makes deep run in Event #22: $600 Knockout 13:20 | Ryan Hagerty wins Event #23: $500 NLH Turbo – A win for Chad’s Team 14:57 | Byung Yoo beats Corey Paggeot to wun Event #24: $400 Monster Stack 17:00 | Guest Corey “Corgasm” Paggeot joins the show 18:46 | Was missing out on the bracelet disappointing? 19:40 | Do you have the gold ring in hand? 20:25 | Paggeot’s poker origin story 22:23 | Online vs. live 22:53 | How did it feel to capture your first WSOPC ring? 24:10 | How Chad first met Corey 26:32 | How are you involved with Solve 4 Why? 28:17 | What is Poker Out Loud? 30:00 | What have you been doing to improve your game? 33:15 | David Peters wins WSOP $7,777 Lucky 7’s High Roller for 3rd bracelet 34:03 | New Jersey’s Eric “8bracelets” Van Auken wins WSOP Event #26: $500 Big 500 Encore 35:41 | David Goldberg victorious in Event #27: $1,000 PLO Championship 37:30 | Daniel Lazrus wins Event #28: $3,200 High Roller Championship 38:32 | Chris Moorman nabs second career bracelet – A win for Team Platt! 41:51 | Sponsor: GGPoker 45:26 | Dapo Ajayi wins WPT Choctaw Durant for $558K 44:35 | High stakes poker player busted for drug possession 47:44 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 48:17 | Scott Robbins sues Borgata for ban damages associated with suicide joke 54:03 | Don’t forget to check out our interview w/ poker legend Johnny Chan 55:55 | Update on Sarah’s baby – welcome Hawk Grant Herring!