Gold SWOT: central banks may be regaining an appetite for buying gold

By Frank E. Holmes
kitco.com
 18 days ago

The best performing precious metal for the week was gold, up 1.18%. Compass Gold reported the results of the recently completed drilling at the Old Sam and Dialéké prospects, located on the Company's Sikasso Property in Southern Mali. The first drilling results at the Old Sam target, 40 km south of Tarabala, are highly encouraging. Initial drilling has discovered a shallow zone of low-grade gold.

Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up After Powell’s Comments that the Central Bank was Unlikely to Hike Rates

Gold yesterday settled up by 1.43% at 48396 as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank was unlikely to hike rates anytime soon. Powell said the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back support. Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. But with jewelry fabrication still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, gold use over the first six months of 2021 was lower than in any first half since 2008, the WGC said in its latest quarterly report.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After performing well again on Thursday gold is heading into the European open flat. Silver is also trading flat after pushing 2.17% into the black during yesterday's session. Looking at the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.71% lower and spot WTI is half a percent in the red.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 30.07.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish stance. Platinum mining companies, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ), Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) Holdings and Anglo American Platinum (JO: AMSJ ) advanced 4.6%, 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Gold mining companies,...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens marginally higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on Friday as trading of the greenback remained sideways over the United States’ (US) weaker-than-expected economic data, a dealer said. At 9.02 am, the ringgit rose to 4.2350/2400 versus the greenback from Thursday's close of 4.2360/2410. ActivTrades trader...
BusinessFXStreet.com

August central bank overview

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. The link for each central bank is included in the title of the bank and the next scheduled meeting is in the title too. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, meets August 03. Faster than expected...
Businesskitco.com

More problems for the ECB as CPI rises again

(Kitco News) - It has been a mixed bag of data in Europe this morning. First up, Germany missed expectations on their latest GDP reading, recording growth of 1.5% vs. analyst expectations of 2.0%. The nation has been suffering from further lockdown measures due to the Delta variant of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold up 3% for July, Regaining Shine on Dovish Fed’s Wings

Investing.com - Gold settled up for the week and month despite a price drop on Friday as a Federal Reserve standing resolute against any immediate talk of stimulus tapering or rate hike restored some shine to the yellow metal. Front-month gold on New York’s Comex settled down $18.60, or 1%,...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, recouping some of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,400 level near all-time highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, boosted by the Federal Reserve comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen. Concerned about the continued spike in COVID-19 cases in New South Wales is limiting the upside.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-London copper rises on soft dollar as Fed in no hurry to taper

(Updates prices, adds quotes) July 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices advanced on Thursday as the dollar weakened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rate increases are distant, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. The dollar slipped to multi-week lows in Asian trading on Thursday. Three-month...
Businesskitco.com

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains to third day on Powell's dovish remarks

* Next key resistance for gold at $1,830-$1,840 - analyst By Arundhati Sarkar July 29 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone, indicating much remains to be done before policy tightening begins, and as a softer dollar added support to the metal. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,818.50 per ounce by 0703 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 1% to $1,818.20. The Federal Reserve has talked down the risks of a rate hike and tapering a little bit, and that gives gold prospects to drift higher in the short term, said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market. "The next key level of resistance will be in the range of $1,830-$1,840." Powell said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back support and that it was "ways away" from considering interest rate hikes. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors will now turn their attention to the U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT. Powell's remarks sent the U.S. dollar index to a more than two-week low. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. U.S. Treasury yields also fell after the Fed gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases. "Rising monetary policy uncertainty, inflation and increasing risk of equity market volatility should favour demand for safe-haven assets," ANZ Research said in a note. Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council said in a.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data After FOMC Weakness

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Export Prices, Covid Talking Points. The Australian Dollar is up versus the US Dollar after Wednesday’s FOMC. Australian export and import prices on tap for key event risk today. AUD/USD looks for direction after forming base through last week. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets look set...

