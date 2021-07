Fort Wainwright said goodbye to Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ruga and welcomed Col. Nate Surrey as the new garrison commander in a change of command ceremony July 22. Ruga served as the garrison commander for two years, taking command at the start of a more than $200 million effort to upgrade barracks buildings, facilities, services and recreational opportunities on post. He also shepherded the installation through the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and strove to protect the soldiers, civilians and family members who live and work on the installation, as well as the surrounding community.