Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers. If the veteran third baseman is on the trade block, he's doing everything he can to enhance his value. Donaldson is slashing .297/.413/.568 over his last 11 games with three of his 16 homers on the year, and with Jose Miranda banging loudly on the door with a 1.051 OPS at Triple-A, the Twins have every incentive to clear space at the hot corner by moving Donaldson.