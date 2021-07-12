Cancel
ECB to chart new policy path next week

By Reuters
kitco.com
 19 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will chart a new policy path at its next meeting to reflect its change of strategy and show it is serious about reviving inflation, ECB policymakers said on Monday. Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation higher than its...

